The Broadway Concert Series Continues with Lillias White and Betty Buckley at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The Broadway Concert Series continues with Lillias White Presented by Vi at Aventura on Sunday, February 9 at 7 p.m.

Winner of the Tony Award®, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for The Life and the Tony Award nominee for Fela!, White's Broadway credits also include Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and Chicago.

Tickets are $50-$55, $75 VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

On Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m, the Broadway Concert Series will continue with Betty Buckley Presented by Vi at Aventura at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Legendary, multi-award winning actress and singer, Betty Buckley's global career spans theater, film, television and concert halls. She recently headlined the national tour of the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly!, Buckley won a Tony Award® originating the role of Grizabella in Cats and earned a Tony nomination for Triumph of Love. Other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Tickets are $50-$55, $75 VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You