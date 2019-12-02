The 2020 Spanish River Concert Series Will Honor The Legacy Of Founder Florrie Morgenstern

Florrie Morgenstern, the founder and creative director, and driving force behind the Spanish River Concert Series passed away this summer. However, she left a legacy that has benefited South Florida residents for 18 years, and this year's concert series will celebrate the woman whose love of all types of music - classical, soul, contemporary, folk, or traditional - drove her to create an entity (originally known as Community Performing Arts) that would bring the music she loved to the her Florida community. Florrie, along with her husband Seymour, grew the concerts from an original audience of 1,500 to their current subscriber list of over 10,000 music lovers.

Florrie's son Jeffrey took over the day to day operations of what had grown to be a full-time job, several years ago, and he and Spanish River Concerts Musical Director Tomer Adaddi recently totally reconceived the series 2020 season, based on the idea of paying tribute to his mother and her vision by showcasing her best ideas through a mix of Spanish River Concerts' proudest moments, combined with some exciting new program ideas that were in the works. "The artists who knew my mother offered an emotional outpouring of support and a sincere desire to take part in our effort to honor Florrie's commitment to the arts," he said recently.

The four concerts in the Spanish River Concerts 2020 series are:



Synco Romantico Goes to Hollywood: Series favorite Synco Romantico returns to perform music from some of Hollywood's greatest movies. Adi Cohen and Marc Devigne, a duo whose magical chemistry has thrilled audiences in the past, will perform classics by all the greats from Garland to Gaga, Streisand to Sinatra, and many more, all powered by beautiful arrangements and Synco Romantico's Latin-inspired, high-energy vibe.

Elegant Elvis and Simon's Diamonds: Paul Simon's groundbreaking album was named for Elvis Presley's famous homestead, and this concert will capture the best of both of these larger-than-life artists. Featuring a full orchestra and a narrator who will explore the musical lexicon of both these musical geniuses, the concert will star Nicole Kaplan and Nashville's Brennin Hunt, who will perform some of the most memorable music of our time.

Jerusalem Tenors: With passport stamps from all over Europe, Asia, and North America, tenors Yevgeni Shapovalov, Feliz Livshitz, and Vladislav Gorai will be joined by baritone Alexander Gounko for an evening of opera and popular favorites. These three performances celebrate the anniversary of Spanish River Concerts' first production created in collaboration with Musical Director Tomer Adaddi, which took place in 2014.



The Women of Spanish River: Florrie Morgenstern's final programming idea was to bring together the most dynamic female vocalists from Spanish River Concerts' storied history. Lital Gabai (70 Years in the Promised Land) Betty Lipska (Kol Esperanza) Emily West (American Rustic), and Brook Wood (50 Years of Rock & Roll) will share their musical gifts and memories of Florrie in a loving musical tribute.

Special Event:

Four Best Men: One of the highest audience-rated concerts in the series' history starred David Burnham, Marc Devigne, Daniel Montenegro, and Omer Shaish. All four will return to the Spanish River Concert stage to perform everything from opera to Broadway to Rock in an unforgettable musical event.

The 2020 Spanish River Concert Series subscription prices range from $159 - $269; subscription tickets are on sale now. The special event/Four Best Men concert tickets are sold separately and are also on sale.



All concerts will take place at the Spanish River Church, at 2400 Yamato Road in Boca Raton (33431). Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.spanishriverconcerts.org or by phone at 1-800-716-6975.





