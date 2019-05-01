South Florida Leading Ladies Form All-Star Harmony Group

Today, veteran theater management CEO, Kevin Barrett and Carbonell Award-winning actress, Shelley Keelor announced the launch of The Victory Dolls, a vintage, Andrews Sisters inspired, musical harmony group comprised of nine of South Florida's leading ladies of musical theater.

The group, which is the first of its kind in South Florida, is planning annual tours for Florida and beyond, and will call several South Florida theaters home each season, including the Delray Beach Playhouse, Mizner Park Cultural Center and the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

The Victory Dolls cast of award-winning singers includes Keelor, Sabrina Lynn Gore, Amy Miller Brennan, Leah Marie Sessa, Jeanine Levy, Aaron Bower, Katie Angell Thomas, Jinon Deeb, Ann Marie Olsen. The all-star team also includes Phil Hinton, tasked with creating original arrangements, and the Carbonell Award-winning Caryl Fantel will serve as Musical Director.

The brainchild of Barrett, a long-time theater management executive in South Florida and spearheaded by Keelor, one of the area's finest actresses, The Victory Dolls were created with the idea that when smart, talented women work together for the greater good, nothing can stop them.

Through music and great storytelling, this All-Star group of singers will seek to honor our brave and courageous Veterans, Military and First Responders across the country, who work tirelessly to protect us all. All Victory Dolls performances will help benefit, support and raise awareness of non-profit organizations that support these groups such as Honor Flight of South Florida, Gary Sinise Foundation, Wounded Warriors Families Support and many others.

For the past six months, The Victory Dolls have been working behind the scenes on their first production, a 1940s/WWII-era signature concert and show entitled I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen. The Victory Dolls' debut concert performances will take place September 20th at Delray Beach Playhouse (950 Lake Shore Drive, Delray Beach 33444) and September 21st at Mizner Park Cultural Center (201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton 33432). Ticket information will be available soon!

Future Victory Dolls productions will also include several more themed shows, such as Rockin' with The Dolls (1950s/60s Top Hits), Home for the Holidays with The Dolls, and All Dolled Up (Great American Songbook Classics).

As role models in the South Florida theater community, The Victory Dolls will also seek to inspire, educate and empower young women in theater programs across South Florida to be the very best they can be on stage, on the job and in life.

The Victory Dolls plan to offer an exclusive education program in area theaters beginning in the 2019-2020 season entitled, Developing A Successful Career in the Arts, which will include master classes, workshops, weekly intensives and private lessons. The Developing A Successful Career in the Arts program, taught by some of South Florida's leading actresses, will provide young thespians across South Florida with the essential skills needed to take the next step in their career.

The Victory Dolls are now accepting bookings for the 2019-2020 season. For more information, please call (954) 234-5982 or visit www.thevictorydolls.com for more information.

Photo: Amy Miller Brennan, Aaron Bower, Ann Marie Olson, Jinon Deeb, Shelley Keelor, Katie Angell Thomas, Jeanine Levy, Leah Marie Sessa, Sabrina Lynn Gore





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You