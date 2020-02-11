Slow Burn Theatre Company Has Added KINKY BOOTS to 2020-2021 Season

Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts announced Kinky Boots, the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, has been added to the 2020-2021 season in the Amaturo Theater as the summer musical with performances from June 11-27.

Nominated for 12 Carbonell Awards for Theatrical Excellence for its productions in 2019, the company has put together a blockbuster new season that also features: the southeast premiere of recent rock and roll hit Head Over Heels (Oct. 16 - Nov. 1); a special holiday regional theater premiere of Mary Poppins (Dec. 18 - Jan. 3); the literally to-die-for musical that took the Tony Awards® by storm, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Jan. 29 - Feb. 14); and the endearing working-class heroes of The Full Monty (March 19 - April 4). American National Bank returns as a sponsor of the Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season.

Past hits Rock of Ages and Pricilla Queen of the Desert have made Slow Burn Theater Company musicals a highlight of the summer theater scene. With songs by Grammy® and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots won a Grammy Award and picked up Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critic Circle Awards along with its Tonys.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots transports audiences from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan in the joyous musical celebration about discovering new friends and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. This musical contains adult subject matter.

Slow Burn Theatre Company subscription renewals are available now with new subscriptions packages available on March 20. Subscriptions start at $196 and offer guaranteed same seats at each performance as well of savings of up to $70 over single ticket prices and ticket exchange options. Single tickets will go on sale June 5.

Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and The Full Monty are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Head over Heels is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Slow Burn Theatre's current season continues with Groundhog Day The Musical (now through Feb. 16); Ragtime (March 20-April 5); and Footloose The Musical (June 5-21).

