Palm Beach Symphony Meet The Artist With Nadine Asin Announced, November 7

The inaugural season of Palm Beach Symphony's Meet The Artist Series culminates with Nadine Asin, principal flute, on Thursday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. The casual meet-and-greet cocktail reception is held at the Symphony's new location at 400 Hibiscus Street, Suite 100 in West Palm Beach.

Asin will be offering a rare glimpse into the life of a professional musician as she shares personal stories and inspirations. Asin made her debut as a flutist with the Baltimore Symphony at age 16 before earning two degrees from the Juilliard School and playing for 20 years with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

In addition to the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Asin has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Great Performers Series of Lincoln Center, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Da Camera Society of Houston and on NPR's Performance Today. She commissioned, performed and recorded the world premiere of Augusta Read Thomas's flute concerto, Enchanted Orbits and David Schiff's After Hours for flute and piano, and recorded Aaron Avshalomov's Flute Concerto on the Naxos label.

Maintaining a varied and busy career, Asin currently performs as principal flutist for Palm Beach Symphony and Florida Grand Opera and with the new All-Star Orchestra (a recent PBS series). She has given master classes at the New World Symphony, the New World School of the Arts, Bard College Conservatory, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University and Lynn Conservatory. She also serves on the faculty of the Bard College Conservatory of Music, as adjunct faculty at The Juilliard School and coaches the Fellows of the TŌN Orchestra.

Tickets are $50 and available online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561) 281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Now in its 46th season, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations, and free public concerts. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.





