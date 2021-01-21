NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Online Store

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's new online store makes shopping for unique and artful gifts easier than ever. Accessible at nsuartmuseum.org, it offers an exciting array of specially curated items from artisan-designed jewelry to exclusive limited editions and designs. All purchases directly support NSU Art Museum's exhibitions and education programs.

"Because of Covid, we accelerated all our virtual programming and services and the online store is now one of ways that we can better connect with and serve our ever-expanding audience," said Bonnie Clearwater, NSU Art Museum director and chief curator. "We have also been well aware of the economic hardships that so many in our creative community have been facing this year and have increased the number of items we feature in the Museum Store by local artists and makers."

The store's delightful selection of merchandise is curated to enhance the overall Museum experience and includes handcrafted jewelry, ceramics and textiles, distinctive accessories for home and office, toys, puzzles, t-shirts, handbags, limited edition art books for children and adults and exhibition catalogues. Shipping is available on all purchases.

NSU Art Museum members receive 10% off on their purchases as well as a 20% discount during members double discount days. Through the Museum's New Members Portal (accessible at nsuartmuseum.org with password), members also receive special advance access to new shipments of high-demand items such as KAWS Companion vinyl toys and other collectibles. Beginning in February, members will have first dibs on an exciting selection of limited edition designs by Anna Sui, whose much-anticipated retrospective exhibition and pop-up shop will be at NSU Art Museum from February 28 through September 19, 2021. To become an NSU Art Museum member, visit https://nsuartmuseum.org/join/

NSU Art Museum is located at 1 East Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL. For additional information, visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Connect with the Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum