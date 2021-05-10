Moksha Indian Brasserie's Second “Dine & Give” Charity Night To Benefit Slow Burn Theatre Company;

MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, East Fort Lauderdale's boutique Indian restaurant offering a contemporary dining experience, will host philanthropic diners who wish to give back to Slow Burn Theatre Company during its "Dine & Give" evening on Tuesday, June 1, from 5 to 10 p.m. MOKSHA will donate 30 percent of the evening's proceeds to the arts organization. This is the second installment of the "Dine & Give" benefit series designed to celebrate the restaurant's second anniversary and commitment to the Fort Lauderdale community. The restaurant kicked-off it encore charitable series with a benefit for the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus on May 11 and will host a dinner for Leadership Broward Foundation on June 22.

"Slow Burn Theatre Company was delighted to have MOKSHA approach us with this second opportunity for generosity," said Mark Traverso, board chair of Slow Burn Theatre Company. "Our first event with them was a success and we're grateful for their loyalty and support during this most challenging time. We're thankful for small businesses like MOKSHA who are committed to helping us present quality musical productions for all to enjoy."

Created in 2009, Slow Burn Theatre Company is a locally based professional theatre company with a mission of providing South Florida's diverse population with opportunities to experience high quality, challenging, contemporary works of musical theatre through attendance, employment, and/or educational and community outreach programs. Slow Burn recently celebrated its own return to entertaining the region with its socially distanced Topsy Turvy Upside Down Cabaret last month and is looking forward to returning with a new engaging performance season.

MOKSHA's progressive menu features close to 70 South Asian selections comprised of traditional flavors with unexpected twists. The 85-seat indoor restaurant features an extensive menu catering to meat, seafood and vegetarian preferences. Food lovers will delight in small and large plates, soups, salads, live fire specialties, breads and unique fruit and floral essence-infused beverages and desserts. Diners will enjoy their culinary experience in an intimate setting with modern glam eclectic influences.

The restaurant's signature specialties include Lassoni Gobi, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, Zaffron Lobster and the MOKSHA Feast. Even non-alcoholic beverages and desserts are a celebration of flavors, from the Kokum Sherbat drink to the Gulab Jamoon dessert.

MOKSHA Indian Brasserie is open Monday through Sunday, daily, for lunch and dinner. To make reservations for "Dine & Give" benefit nights at MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, call (954) 314-7349 or visit mokshaftl.com.