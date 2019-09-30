Delray Beach Playhouse Presents Its First Playwrights' Festival

The Delray Beach Playhouse will present its first ever PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' FESTIVAL on October 26th and 27th.

The result of the spring 2019 PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT, an outreach initiative for local playwrights, the festival will showcase eight original, non-published or produced, one-act plays. A Playhouse director has been assigned to cast and rehearse each play with Playhouse volunteer actors and staff.

The staged readings of these new works are scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 27th at 2 p.m., with four plays showcased at each reading. Both readings are open to the public. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 561-272-1281, ext. 5.

"Our goal with the Playwrights' Project was to find new, local talent that could then be showcased in our black box theatre," says Kevin Barrett, Executive Director. "We want to introduce a new generation of playgoers to an exciting space that serves as an incubator for new ideas."

Saturday, October 26th at 8 p.m.

The Burden of Truth (37 minutes) by Todd Caster

A Good Night (12 minutes) by Bob Lind

Godwise (18 minutes) by Lisa Bruna

Pulling a Carlos (21 minutes) by Miranda Schumes

Sunday, October 27th at 2 p.m.

Debbie Squared (31 minutes) by Anne Dichele

A Tale of Two Sylvias (23 minutes) by Susan Chandler and Andrea Olkin

The "V" Word (20 minutes) by M.J. Putnik

Goy Meets Girl (14 minutes) by Bruce Karp

The Delray Beach Playhouse is one of Delray's most treasured hidden gems. With a prime location on Lake Ida and a history spanning more than 70 years, the success of the Playhouse has been due to the dedication of many who, through their contribution of time, talent and generosity, have brought the fun and culture of live theatre to Delray Beach. At its core, the Playhouse is known for exceptional community theater. More recently, the Playhouse has expanded its programming to include Artists Lounge Live and The Cabaret, featuring vocalists and musical theater stars from South Florida, to Chicago, to Broadway; nationally touring theater and comedy performances; and innovative new programs, such as Songwriter Sessions and Playwrights' Project. For information on programs and services, call 561-272-1281 or visit http://delraybeachplayhouse.com/.





