Coral Springs Center for the Arts To Livestream SALUTE TO VIENNA AND BUDAPEST New Year's Concert

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit live entertainment, this season the Coral Springs Center of the Arts is bringing a holiday tradition for the while family right into every home.

Looking for a reason to get dolled up this New Year's, open some bubbly, and celebrate from the comfort of home? This year, Salute to Vienna and Budapest is streaming directly into your living room. Celebrate the holidays with this never-before-seen performance, filmed in Europe. Filled to the brim with the same joyful singing, dancing, and full orchestra that audiences all across North America have celebrated with since 1995. Ring in the New Year with the Blue Danube Waltz and excerpts from beloved operettas. Note: This festive series of livestreamed performances is co-produced by Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Operettisisma Ltd.

A single ticket will include access to one of the three premiere livestreams on Sunday, December 27 and access from December 28-January 3, so ticketholders can watch the performance again and again on-demand surrounded by family and friends.

How to Get Tickets:

To purchase tickets to Salute to Vienna and Budapest New Year's Concert, please visit https://www.stellartickets.com/events/salute-to-vienna-and-budapest-us/salute-to-vienna-and-budapest?aff=flcoral.

December 27 - January 3

Salute to Vienna and Budapest

New Year's Concert