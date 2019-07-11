Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Next Stop Broadway's CHICAGO

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is offering a fun, theatrical-based summer camp for children and teens this summer in conjunction with Next Stop Broadway, the premier training center for young performers in South Florida.

Part of the summer camp program is the popular Teen Theatre Project (for grades 9+, ages 14+), culminating in a full-scale, fully designed production:

Set in the legendary city during the roaring "jazz hot" 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score by Kander & Ebb that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.

Tickets for CHICAGO are $9 for matinees and $18 for evening performances, with student rush tickets available prior to showtime. Tickets are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.





