Broward Center Presents PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS in Live Zoom Performances

With theatres temporarily shuttered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.

In an innovative move, Broward Center will virtually "re-open" their doors with Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas, an all-new LIVE hilarious and interactive magic experience, bringing Vegas-style showmanship and excitement direct to living rooms throughout the region. The live virtual shows are August 7 and August 14 at 7 p.m.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas brings the signature wit and wizardry of the standout star of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" to the virtual stage in an all-new, made-for-the-moment, comedic magic show for the whole family.

Hot off his record-breaking Vegas residency and assisted by his trusty sidekick, Mr. Piffles - The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, Piff takes at-home audiences through never-before-seen magic, with tricks happening in their hands and homes, in this one-hour show facilitated through the ease and convenience of Zoom.

With quick wit and quicker sleight of hand, Las Vegas' 'Best Headliner,' 'Best Comedian,' and 'Best Magician' award winner delivers an intimate streaming show that can only be experienced online, taking his trademark magic to a timely medium.

Fans will enjoy hosting this funny, family-friendly show from the comfort of their very own living room-- they don't even have to put on pants. Though Piff would prefer if they did.

Passes to access this live streaming event are $35.75 and capacity is limited with each ticket allowing viewing on one device. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org,

Produced by Mills Entertainment.

The Broward Center also offers a variety of exciting virtual events for all ages including Classes to Go, which includes 20-minute singing, acting, dance and improv classes; Spotlights Sing; Broadway Chat Series; and Singalong with Miss Tammy. Also available is Slow Burn Theatre Co.'s "In the Green Room," a weekly livestream of conversations and performances featuring talented artists who have been part of Slow Burn's celebrated 10-year history. All virtual offerings can be found at https://www.browardcenter.org/education/educationathome.

