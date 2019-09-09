Broward Center Announces Fall Slate Of Sensory-Friendly Shows

Continuing its leadership as the first to introduce performances specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders in Broward County, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is announcing four public sensory-friendly performances of family theater and music this fall. The fall schedule features: Junie B. Jones, The Musical and Shrek The Musical staged by the acclaimed Slow Burn Theatre Company; a live video stream of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis; and a performance of the beloved musical Annie featuring young local actors alongside professional actors.

In addition, the Broward Center has expanded its programming to offer free performances of the two musicals to student groups as part of the award-winning Student Enrichment in the Arts (SEAS) program. This unique partnership with the Broward County Public Schools began even before the Broward Center opened its doors and has served more than 3 million students.

The adaptive productions include special seating arrangements, pre-curtain family activities, modifications to stage and auditorium lighting, lower sound volumes and the use of noise-cancelling devices as well as the availability of a quiet room for those experiencing sensory overload.

The Broward Center's sensory-friendly programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, Florida Blue Foundation and The Taft Foundation.

Based on the book series by Barbara Park, Junie B. Jones, The Musical is presented in the Amaturo Theater on Sunday, October 6 at 11 a.m. This colorful, funny, fast-paced musical is about new friends, new glasses, sugar cookies, the annual kickball tournament and other angst-ridden situations faced in the first grade. It features the outspoken, precocious, lovable Junie B. Jones, who writes down the story of her life in her "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.

Shrek The Musical, presented by Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center and sponsored by JetBlue, offers a special sensory-friendly performance in the Amaturo Theater on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. Based on the Oscar®-winning Dreamworks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig, Tony Award®-winning Shrek The Musical features all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a hilarious book by David Lindsay-Abaire. It's happily from start to ever-after for audiences in this funny fairy tale world of adventure and romance when an ogre and his sidekick donkey set off to rescue a temperamental princess from her tower. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits and you've got an irreverent production that's fun for the whole family.

In a special holiday treat, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be video streamed live from the Au-Rene Theater to a sensory-friendly environment in the JM Family Studio Theater at the Broward Center on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 30 years. Created by Grammy® Award winner Chip Davis, the show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program celebrates the group's recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Tickets are $5 for the sensory-friendly live video stream.

The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in Annie on Saturday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m. The musical that won seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical is a fun-filled adventure through New York City as Annie searches for the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage. The company features the Young Professionals ensemble from the Performance Project School of the Arts, whose studies in advanced techniques in acting, singing and dance are integrated into the rehearsal process and culminate in this full-length musical production.

Tickets to the three musical comedies are $15 for each performance with a $5 per ticket discount available when purchased two weeks prior to the performance. Tickets are $5 for the sensory-friendly live video stream of the holiday concert.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical and Shrek The Musical and Annie are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.





