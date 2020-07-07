Artserve Live Presents Dr. Corinna Moebius In A Virtual Conversation On The Power Of Art Activism

Throughout history, artists have met the challenges of the world through abstract thinking and creative problem solving through a unique creative lens, proving to be a galvanizing impetus for all types of social change.

As ArtServe continues to advance the arts for social good, the award-winning non-profit will present noted South Florida "ChangeMaker" Dr. Corinna J. Moebius during "ArtServe Live Cultural Convo" on Monday, August 10 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and sponsored by WLRN. The public is encouraged to watch, comment and ask questions on Facebook Live and Zoom.

For decades, Dr. Moebius has worked to make cities and communities more equitable, inclusive and ecologically resilient. As the director of Imagine Miami, the South Florida civic engagement initiative of Catalyst Miami, she facilitated large-scale community dialogues and developed a series of "Changemaker Conferences" during which grassroots leaders connected for knowledge-sharing, capacity building and leadership development. She also designed South Florida's first summit on arts, culture and civic engagement and leads annual workshops on arts and civic engagement for the ArtServe-affiliated Artist as an Entrepreneur Institute.

"This will be a substantive conversation on finding solutions through the power of art activism," explained ArtServe Marketing Director Ed King. "We want to facilitate a meaningful, important discussion, and we plan to leave everyone who attends this event with the tools to be an active participant in the creation of a better world, to help bring the community together and to precipitate positive change."

Joining Dr. Moebius as guests will be Broward art activist Niki Lopez and Pinellas County-based Leigh Davis, co-founder of "The Words Project."

ArtServe's ongoing "Cultural Convo" virtual discussion series examines the arts world through the lens of cultural content creators as well as cultural organization leaders and entities which provide cultural engagement with the community. Learn more at facebook.com/pg/ArtServeFlorida/events.

Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You