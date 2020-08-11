Visit Tampere Announces COVID-19 Guidelines Upon Visiting Finland

Leisure traveling to and from Finland is again possible for some countries. F

Visit Tampere has been closely following the impacts of coronavirus epidemic for the Tampere region. The number of infections has been low in the region for the whole pandemic, but the situation is being monitored closely.

Leisure traveling to and from Finland is again possible for some countries. For up-to-date information on traveling to Finland, see e.g. Visit Finland's page.

Also read the updated (July 21st 2020) recommendations for passengers arriving in Finland.

The public gatherings indoors and outdoors are limited to maximum of 50 people. This limit and the ban on public events for more than 500 people will continue until the end of July.

Cultural venues have generally opened in the beginning of June 2020. Please check the opening date, opening hours and instructions on the venues' own websites and channels.

Starting from June 22, restaurants may be open from 4 pm to 02 am, alcoholic beverages are allowed to be served from 9 am until 01 am. The number of seats is limited to three-quarters the capacity of the restaurant, excluding terraces where there are no restrictions on seats. Buffet tables are allowed again.

For more information see Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland, Finnish institute for health and welfare and City of Tampere.

Shows View More Finland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You