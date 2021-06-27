Tero Saarinen Company Seeks Production Workers For August 2021

Tero Saarinen Company are seeking 2-3 production workers to help the company prepare for the premiere season during the performance week on 16-21 August 2021.

You will be part of a work group of more than 30 people, assisting in the production of the Finnish premiere of a new large-scale creation. You will mainly work at the Cable Factory in Helsinki.

The work is ideal, for example, for a student, recent graduate, or someone otherwise interested in working in the cultural sector.

The job is paid by the hour, 14 €/h.

The company is hoping to receive applications from people of various age groups and backgrounds, and from linguistic, cultural or other minorities.

Learn more at https://terosaarinen.com/en/whats-on/news-and-feed/.