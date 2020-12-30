Tampere Theatre Festival to Return August 2021

The 52nd Tampere Theatre Festival will be organized between 2 - 8 August 2021. The 2020 festival had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Tampere Theatre Festival is the oldest and the largest professional theatre festival in the Nordic countries, serving as a display window for the most interesting and up-to-the-minute productions in Finnish theatre, and attracting leading international guests from all corners of the globe.

Annually in the beginning of August the city of Tampere becomes Finland's theatre capital as local and international performing arts troupes take over the city's stages and squares.

