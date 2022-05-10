Matilda comes to Tampereen Työväen Teatter this week!

Based on Roald Dahl's book, the musical Matilda has charmed audiences, critics and award jurors and has been a long-time favorite in London's West End since 2010. It has received as many as 90 different international awards, including 23 in the category of the best musical.

Matilda tells the story of an unusual girl who, with her colorful imagination and sharp intellect, dares to take the reins and change the world.

The creators are a design team familiar from the successful musical Billy Elliot, led by director Samuel Harjanne . He is one of the most sought-after musical directors in our country and has also had a career on the international stage. Her recent directions include Billy Elliot , Kinky Boots and The Little Mermaid .

The Finnish premiere was on October 27, 2021 on the Grand Stage.

The performance includes strobe lights and loud sounds.

Performances run through 21 May 2022. Learn more at https://ttt-teatteri.fi/program/matilda/