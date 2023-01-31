Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KATRINA is Now Playing in Tampere

Performances run through 26 April.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Young Katrina leaves her safe home in Ostrobothnia and goes on Johan's journey, wants to trust the charming mouthpiece. From a housekeeper's daughter to a sailor's mook, child's feet on the feet, bread flour in the tight. And yet: strength and self-belief in the gaze. A modest life appears meaningful and grand.

A story about a strong woman, pride, coldness and sense of justice, but also about adaptation and love for family. To a family where growing up children are looking for their happiness and rights by knocking on the walls of a small cottage.

From the village community, where big landlords and small crofters live in different realities. About situations that are often seasoned with subtle humor. About people who are complicated, infuriating and absolutely wonderful.

When Katrina was published in 1936, it became a huge success around the world: It was translated into more than 20 languages, and the Swedish members of the Academy proposed Salmi's Nobel Prize three years later.

We later compared his style to the narration of Ilmari Kianno and Väinö Linna.

Sally Salminen's little cousin Anni Blomqvist has read her Katrina, the Myrskyluoto series breathes the same sea air with very different nuances.

The dramatization is based on Juha Hurmee's new translation from 2018.

The director of the play, Johanna Freundlich , studied as a scholarship student at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts before graduating from Teatterikorkeakoulu. He has directed the theater e.g. In The National Theatre, Turku City Theatre, Helsinki City Theatre, Kom Theater and Group Theatre. He has directed operas, e.g. At the National Opera, the Savonlinna Opera Festival and the Sibelius Academy. His work abroad has included e.g. "Crime and Punishment" at the Dostoyevsky Theater in Veliky Novgorod. Freundlich has worked in the management troika of Tampere Teatterikesä. His direction "Angels in America" ​​won the Ester Award for Theater Work of the Year and he has received the Bayreuth Scholarship of the Wagner Association.




TTT-Klub's February Starts With Visits From Top Guitarists and Black Humor From Iceland
The season of Tampere Työväen Teatter's restaurant stage has started off lively. During February, you can feel the atmosphere of 17 performances in the intimate hall of TTT-Klub. The whole includes theatre, music, stand up - according to the viewer's choice.
CHAIRS is Now Playing in Tampere
In the world-famous comedy by Eugéne Ionesco, an old couple is waiting for influential guests, because the man wants to leave a message for posterity. However, he does not know how to perform, so a professional speaker is ordered to help.
ANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere
Tampereen Teatteri was the first in Finland to premiere the brilliant  Anastasia musical! Our theater was granted permission to make its own version of the musical that premiered in 2016 and conquered Broadway.
Review: FANNY AND ALEXANDER at Helsinki City Theatre
What did our critic think of Fanny and Alexander?

