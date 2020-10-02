Finland Arts Sector Heavily Affected by the Ongoing Pandemic

According to the Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the number of job seekers in arts was 57 percent higher in 2020 than in 2019.

Statistics Finland has reported that the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts sector in Finland has been very hard hitting, resulting in mass job losses, loss of revenue and more.

According to the Finnish Theatre Information Centre, theatres covered by the Theatres and Orchestras Act as well as the Finnish National Theatre and the Finnish National Opera had over 11,400 performances in 2019, and over 2.3 million tickets in 2019.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020, the government provided EUR 18 million in funding to museums, orchestras and theatres receiving state subsidies.

According to the Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, there were over seven percent more unemployed job seekers in arts in the first quarter of 2020 than in the corresponding quarter of the 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the number of job seekers in arts was 57 percent higher than in the previous year.

