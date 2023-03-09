Down Home Stone comes to Tampere beginning this week! Described as the Best Blues Club in town, doors open at 20:00 for a showtime around 21:30-21:50, after the behind-the-wall theater performance!

Performance Lineup

5.1. Million Dollar Tones

19.1. Eeva Äärelä Band

2.2. Bill Öhrnström (SE)

2.3. Nick Moss (USA)

23.3. Trickbag (SE)

13.4. Bo Karlsson (SE)

4.5. Double Whammy: Blues Willies and Serko's Circuit

11.5. Fuzzy Mama

Advance tickets can be reserved through the association's email blueslovers.info@gmail.com. Reserved tickets must be redeemed by 21:00 at the latest at Kive's ticket office, after which unclaimed tickets will go back on sale.