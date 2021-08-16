BWW Finland Review: Agatha Christie Accused of Murder & Greek Satire Play at Valkeakoski, SOLD OUT

Pauliina Syrjälä, Mira Flinkman

I was invited to see two small performances by Teatteri Illat (The Theater Evenings). I definitely had a jolly laugh and intense tune into the good storytelling.

The concept at Valkeakoski was a Summer Theater so the performance platform was surrounded by old wooden houses and was kind of set on a hill.

Screencapture of Teatteri Illat's webpage.

The evening of theatre consisted o two performances: Agatha Christie syytettynä murhasta (A. C. accused of murder) and Satyyrinäytelmä: Seireenit sukkahousuissa (A Satire play: Siren's in Stockings (wow that translated well!))

The director and scriptwriter at hand was Marko Itkonen. The program tells us that what it comes to the Agatha Christie's murder mystery: "it includes over 100 clichés and details familiar to any writer, collected from a whodunit lovers on social media. In this way almost 100 people have been included in making the script, from all over Finland."

I love it every time when a program tells us how the show's been made or reveals other details of the project.

I'm familiar with Summer Theater and love the spirit of it: it's not too serious and the actors most likely have a good team spirit. So it was in these performances too.

I Agatha Christie accused of Murder:

The set was kinda minimalistic and to be honest I got a little disappointed for I compared them to the promo pictures where they clearly are in an old house nearby, perhaps? But well, it is what it is.

I loved it when the main detective Sven (charismatic and in-flow, Lauri Heinonen) was a Finn and it showed just as promised: in little details.

The plot itself was very well done and I was surprised by the unfoldings of it and also to the magic of changing a costume -- no spoilers from me! I also appreciated the fact that the names were pronounciated in a very finnish way, whether it was planned or not. It brough a good atmosphere when I knew the scriptwriting process was helped by eager Finnish Agatha Christie fans. I also loved that the howling and the sea sound tracks were made by mouth by the others backstage. At least it sounded like it.

From all the good performers I have to highlight here the magnificent work of Janne Kulosaari. His physique as the butcher Masterman was professional and detailed and so his turn into the Doctor Sheppard. Two different characters right there! Though at first it was a little confusing, the switch.

One of my favorite scenes was the butchers reruns when he fell down by the poison - but it would have definitely needed the fake feet falling from behind the wall again! The golden number of comedy: 3! And it was almost there, I swear!

Personally my craving never ends for soundeffects and background tunes brought to any play and performance IF they have a live band or instruments. They had, but just little was it benefitted from it. There can always be a huge mood lift and manipulation even with just a few chords that go in a loop at a right time. So this is to y'all producers and directors: more background music and effects with live instruments, please!

During the intermission we received some heavenly blueperry pie and tea! Send my thanks to the baker.

II A Satire Play: Siren's in Stockings

My goodness! I fell in love with the plot. I am honest: the details and imagination of bringing the Ancient Greek's stories and symbols to this day. I was sold! I straight up thought how this could be seen as a film too. How in the end before end credits the details in the film - the ones that symbolise Greek myths, for example a statue of a narciccus and why not some flowers... Or the Ariadne's thread - would be in a close up shot with a short explanation of the symbolism. And how it would bring even more depth to the movie's scenes and meanings.

But now now, this was theatre. And interesting piece it was! I really could see it as a feature play (koko illan teatteriesitys) on any big stage, of course after some stretching of the events.

This performance too was filled with details we all recognise and can laugh at: how an older dancer is replaced with a younger one and switched to the ensemble. And how she tries to take on the show, inch by inch stepping back into the main dancer's moves. There was also a reference to Vintiöt in a form of Jatimatikki (place a heart emoji here).

So if I didn't make it clear already I loved the plot and the details of it, how the myths were brought to this day. Well done! Oh and also, in the backgroud on the roof there was this blackbird that turned its head dramatically just in a right moment so that it made me burst into laughter. Life imitates art and theater for sure!

Thank you kindly for the invitation, it was my pleasure.

Text: Rosanna Ilo Liuski

Photos: Janne Kulosaari



