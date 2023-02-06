Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere

Performances run through 13 May.

Feb. 06, 2023  
ANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere

Tampereen Teatteri was the first in Finland to premiere the brilliant Anastasia musical! Our theater was granted permission to make its own version of the musical that premiered in 2016 and conquered Broadway.

The musical is based on the fate of the Romanov family and the family of Emperor Nicholas II, and the fascinating mystery associated with it. The magical story takes you from the Romanov palace to the middle of the Russian revolution and to Paris, where the young and brave Anja searches for herself and her past.

The story, also known from the popular animated film, was created as a musical by the Tony-award winning trio: Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens .

Samuel Harjanne , the top name among Finnish musical directors, is responsible for directing the musical , whose credits include e.g. hit musicals The Little Mermaid, Kinky Boots and Billy Elliot .

In the title role of Anastasia, the theater's own actress - the wonderful, talented and luminous Pia Piltz - will be seen in the main role .

Marjatta Kuivasto is responsible for the staging of the musical . in the unforgettable Hunchback of Notre Dame musical.




KATRINA is Now Playing in Tampere Photo
KATRINA is Now Playing in Tampere
Young Katrina leaves her safe home in Ostrobothnia and goes on Johan's journey, wants to trust the charming mouthpiece. From a housekeeper's daughter to a sailor's mook, child's feet on the feet, bread flour in the tight. And yet: strength and self-belief in the gaze. A modest life appears meaningful and grand.
TTT-Klubs February Starts With Visits From Top Guitarists and Black Humor From Iceland Photo
TTT-Klub's February Starts With Visits From Top Guitarists and Black Humor From Iceland
The season of Tampere Työväen Teatter's restaurant stage has started off lively. During February, you can feel the atmosphere of 17 performances in the intimate hall of TTT-Klub. The whole includes theatre, music, stand up - according to the viewer's choice.
CHAIRS is Now Playing in Tampere Photo
CHAIRS is Now Playing in Tampere
In the world-famous comedy by Eugéne Ionesco, an old couple is waiting for influential guests, because the man wants to leave a message for posterity. However, he does not know how to perform, so a professional speaker is ordered to help.
ANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere Photo
ANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere
Tampereen Teatteri was the first in Finland to premiere the brilliant  Anastasia musical! Our theater was granted permission to make its own version of the musical that premiered in 2016 and conquered Broadway.

Actor and Director Jakob Öhrman Combines Tjechov and Alien Films in TampereActor and Director Jakob Öhrman Combines Tjechov and Alien Films in Tampere
December 21, 2022

En sprittande kollision mellan populärkultur och finkultur skakar om invanda former. Tjechov, the Alien film and the popular rap duo Sofa möts i en fartfylld umplägse. Three sisters The fifth act will have its premiere on 12 January 2023 on the Eino Salmelainen stage.
