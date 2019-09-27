MAMMA MIA! Continues At Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Greece is coming to Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville, NC now through October 6, 2019 with Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia tells the hilarious story of Sophie, a young woman in search of her birth father. Rather than going the traditional route, Sophie invites all three of the men who could be her father to her wedding. On the eve of her wedding on a Greek Island, Sophie meets the 3 men from her mother's past who could potentially be her father and chaos ensues. With ABBA as the soundtrack to the show, Mamma Mia is an unforgettable tale filled with energy and love.

Mamma Mia features work by playwright Catherine Johnson with songs by ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. The musical originated in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 6, 1999 and soon transferred to the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway in 2001.

For more information and tickets, visit http://www.cfrt.org/project/mamma-mia/





Related Articles Shows View More Fayetteville Stories

More Hot Stories For You