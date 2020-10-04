Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Performances take place October 8-25.

Cape Fear Regional Theatre will present Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Performances take place October 8-25.

The show will be performed outside behind Haymount Auto Repair (100 Broadfoot Ave.) More details will be provided upon your ticket purchase in a pre-show email.

A microphone. A gardenia. An unforgettable songbird.

Billie Holiday is about to take the stage at Emerson's Bar & Grill for one of her final performances. Through songs and stories, Lady Day reveals her loneliness, inner fire, and a spirit that refuses to break. Interwoven with more than a dozen musical numbers including "When a Woman Loves a Man," "God Bless the Child," and "Strange Fruit," Billie's song will linger long after the curtain comes down.

Rated M for Mature. This play contains some language and adult themes.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.cfrt.org/.

COVID PERFORMANCE POLICIES:

Seating will be socially distanced from both the stage and other parties.

All patrons are required to wear masks.

All patrons will have their temperature checked with a no-touch thermometer. If a patron has a temperature of over 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be admitted. A free exchange to a later performance or a full refund will be offered.

All seats and surfaces will be disinfected after and before each performance.

All programs will be digital, rather than printed, to minimize transference.

To make this a contactless experience you will not need an actual ticket. Audience members will check in at the box office and be escorted to the seats by staff...much like a restaurant reservation.

There will be ample hand sanitizer available and each guest will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the space.

All shows will be performed without intermissions.

Capacity is limited to 50 attendees.It is best to book early and in advance as seating is extremely limited. Pending availability, tickets will be sold at the door by credit card only.

