Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents CLUE: ON STAGE in Spring 2021

Cape Fear Regional Theatre will present Clue: On Stage in Spring 2021.

It's a dark and stormy night, and the host of a dinner party has turned up dead in his own mansion. Inspired by the board game and film, join Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and other colorful guests for this hilarious murder mystery. As the guests race to find the killer, audiences will be in stitches to try and figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Rated PG for Parental Guidance. This play contains mild and comedic themes of violence.

BASED ON THE SCREENPLAY BY Jonathan Lynn

ADDITIONAL MATERIAL BY Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, & Eric Price

BASED ON THE PARAMOUNT PICTURES MOTION PICTURE

BASED ON THE HASBRO BOARD GAME "CLUE"

ORIGINAL MUSIC BY David Abbinanti

DIRECTED BY Mary Catherine Burke

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/shows-events/.