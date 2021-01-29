Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces Program to Sponsor New Seats

Cape Fear Regional Theatre is upgrading its seats "From Coach to First Class." After 35 years, it's finally time to retire CFRT's seats and create a first-class experience that measures up to the company's award-winning productions.

First Class Includes:

More legroom: Each row will gain at least 5 inches of additional leg room!

Wider seats: CFRT's current seats are only 19". New 21" chairs will give everyone more room to enjoy the show.

Better accessibility: A re-imagined seating plan will allow for better audience circulation, handrails from top to bottom, and better lighting throughout the theatre.

Interested parties can fill out a form to sponsor a First Class Seat. Once you join the Seat Squad you get:

A name plate with the name(s) or message of your choice will be installed on one of CFRT's new seats where it will remain for the life of the chair!

An invitation to the re-opening reception and open house!

A commemorative seating map noting the location of your seat!

Sponsor a first class seat for only $2,000. Split your investment annually or monthly over 4 years. That's just $500 a year or $42 a month!

Sponsor 5 or more seats and choose the location of the chairs that bear your name! Seat selection will be based on a first pledged, first served basis.

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/support/#capital-campaign