BOEING BOEING to Play at University Of Arkansas October 2019

The University of Arkansas's Department of Theatre will present the popular comedy, Boeing Boeing Oct. 4-13.

This 1960's French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent "layovers." He keeps "one up, one down, and one pending" until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard's apartment, at the same time.

Boeing Boeing was written by Marc Camoletti, Beverly Cross and Francis Evans. The play premiered on Broadway in February 1965 at the Cort Theatre, playing 23 performances before it closed. It was revived in May 2008 at the Longacre Theatre and won the Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Play."

For more information about the University of Arkansas's production, as well as the rest of their 2019-20 season, tap here.





