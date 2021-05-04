Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at the Wilson Center This Month

This program is brought to the Wilson Center by City Ballet.

May. 4, 2021  
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at the Wilson Center This Month

The City Ballet presents Shakespeare's comedic classic in a delightful interpretation sure to engage all ages! Original choreography and Mendelssohn's music are joined with excerpts from the ballet "Raymonda" for a charming full-length production.

This program is brought to the Wilson Center by City Ballet, not affiliated with Cape Fear Stage or Cape Fear Community College.

Each person, regardless of age, must have a ticket. For more information on our safety protocols and guidelines for returning to the Center, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/Covid-19.

Performances:

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Showtime: 1:00pm, Doors: 12:00pm

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Showtime: 7:00pm, Doors: 6:00pm

Limited Capacity! Tickets for this socially-distanced performance range $15- $35 including fees and sales tax.

Purchase tickets at https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=26201.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Fayetteville Stories
CINDERELLA Will Be Performed by Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts and Turning Pointe Da Photo

CINDERELLA Will Be Performed by Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts and Turning Pointe Dance Co. Next Month

UPTOWN AT THE COTTON CLUB is Performed at the Wilson Center This Weekend Photo

UPTOWN AT THE COTTON CLUB is Performed at the Wilson Center This Weekend

Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen in May With MURDER FOR TWO Photo

Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen in May With MURDER FOR TWO

Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces One-On-One Classes Photo

Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces One-On-One Classes


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE LAST FIVE YEARS is Now Streaming From Lawton Community Theatre
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Hosts Lucas Ross and Sugar Free Allstars For Family Series
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!