A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed at the Wilson Center This Month

The City Ballet presents Shakespeare's comedic classic in a delightful interpretation sure to engage all ages! Original choreography and Mendelssohn's music are joined with excerpts from the ballet "Raymonda" for a charming full-length production.

This program is brought to the Wilson Center by City Ballet , not affiliated with Cape Fear Stage or Cape Fear Community College.

Each person, regardless of age, must have a ticket. For more information on our safety protocols and guidelines for returning to the Center, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/Covid-19

Performances:

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Showtime: 1:00pm, Doors: 12:00pm

Sunday, May 16, 2021Showtime: 7:00pm, Doors: 6:00pm

Limited Capacity! Tickets for this socially-distanced performance range $15- $35 including fees and sales tax.

Purchase tickets at https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=26201.