Foo Fighters Will Bring Take Cover Tour 2026 to FARGODOME

NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Foo Fighters will bring the Take Cover Tour 2026 to FARGODOME in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, Sept. 12. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Mannequin Pussy will appear as the special guest. The performance is part of Foo Fighters’ 2026 stadium tour, which includes 12 North American dates.

The Fargo concert will feature Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin. The current lineup was announced as part of the band’s return to the stage and new touring plans. Mannequin Pussy will open the Fargo date as the special guest.

The tour supports new music from Foo Fighters, including the single “Asking for a Friend.” The band said the 2026 dates mark its first stadium tour since the 2023-24 Everything or Nothing at All run. The tour also includes Queens of the Stone Age on select dates. (

Tickets for the Fargo performance are currently listed as on sale through FARGODOME, with prices ranging from $45 to $149.50 before additional fees. Prices are subject to change at the discretion of the event promoter. FARGODOME directs customers to Ticketmaster as its official online ticketing provider and warns against purchasing tickets through unauthorized resale sites.

Don't Miss a Fargo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming