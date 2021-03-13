BWW Review: GODSPELL at Oak Grove Theatre Arts

Oak Grove Theatre Arts Presents: GodSpell

Godspell is a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book by John-Michael Tebelak. The show opened Off-Broadway on May 17, 1971

I have personally only seen one production of this show before, so I was excited to see a new take on it. As usual Scott Brusven and the kids at Oak Grove did not disappoint. The set design and lighting was very cool and the cast and crew did a great job being safe. They even had a baptism scene featuring hand sanitizer.

One of the first soloists we get to see is 10th grader Heath Thomsen on Prepare Ye and his wonderful performances on All For The Best and All Good Gifts. These last two were some of my favorites from Act 1. Heath is a talented performer and I look forward to seeing more from him.

Next up we have Erin Dummer (11th Grade) as Jesus. Erin got to show off her vocal ability numerous times throughout the show. Some of my favorites moments from Erin came during Day By Day and during one of the best numbers of Act 2 Beautiful City.

Emma Swanson (9th grade) really got to shine on Day By Day and this was also one of the first big dance numbers of the show. A huge shout out to choreographer Ellory Lystad. Kate Machachek was able to show off her powerful voice on Learn Your Lessons Well.

Maia Ruhland (12th grade) got to show off her powerful voice on Bless The Lord. Maia hit some notes during this song that gave me chills and Claire Peterson (9th grade) closed out Act 1 with a beautiful rendition of Light Of The World.

Lindsey Simonson (12th grade) performed wonderfully on By My Side. She was joined on this song by Ella Corwin (9th grade) and Maia Ruhland. The 3 voices blended perfectly together.

Cale Bauer (11th grade) had some hilarious comedic moments throughout the show that had the whole audience laughing out loud. Cale was able to mix his comedic timing with his dancing and singing abilities on We Beseech Thee.

Lilly Quern (11th grade), Becca Wenstrom (9th grade) and Ella Corwin (9th grade) performed a haunting rendition of On The Willows as one of the final songs of Act 2.

A huge shout-out to the 6 member live pit that helped bring all of the music to life. It was great seeing them on stage with all of the performers.

This is another great performance by the kids at Oak Grove. I hope you will take the chance to see one of the last performances.

Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20029 or at the door.

*** Photo Credit by FatCat Studios.