BWW Review: CHECK PLEASE at Shanley High School Players

The Shanley Players Present - Check Please

If you are looking for a fun way to spend an evening you should head over to Shanley High School tonight (Saturday Dec 4th) and check out this HILARIOUS One Act Play. This play was the #1 most produced high school short play for 16 seasons in a row.

Check Please showcases 19 different first dates that all go horribly wrong. This talented cast takes us through a wide variety of bad dates. I don't want to give them all away because you should really go see this show (tickets $5 at the door). Some of my favorites were:

A guy who doesn't listen to his date and completely ignores his date. This scene features Malachi Moore and Addison Ressler.

A girl who only cares about sports and wants to listen to The Bears game on her phone. This scene features Jacob Mayo and Sophia Welsand.

A guy who has every phobia you could possibly imagine, and a few you can't. This one features Malachi Moore and Josie Paul.

A girl who is a psychic, that doesn't actually seem to have any psychic abilities. This one features Lucia Ferguson and Matt Swenson.

A girl who is a politician and treats the whole date like a political commercial. This one features Rachel Seefeldt, Lucia Ferguson and Matt Swenson.

A guy who is a movie trailer voice and can't quite shake that announcer voice. This one features Matt Swenson and Josie Paul.

And a guy who went on an onion diet. This one featuring Jacob Mayo and Rachel Seefeldt.

This one act only lasts about 45-50 minutes and will have you laughing the whole time. Every one on the cast did a great job. Some of the cast I have not mentioned yet: Anny Nshuti, Hannah Jennings, Maddy Grothmann, Sam Swenson, Allison Ries, Halle Balluff and Mairyn Freeman.

Shanley yet again has a ton of talent and got to showcase the comedy chops of so many kids tonight.

Director Patrick Kasper and Producer Sandy Thiel have put together another great, funny and family friendly show.

*** Photo Credit to Chris Welsand