World Premiere Of JANE EYRE Comes to The Citadel Theatre

The world premiere of a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic romance opens later this month.

The 19th century classic novel, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright, Erin Shields. The adaptation of this play was first read at The Citadel Theatre's Collider Festival which took place in May 2021. Now, the script has been produced for the stage, with performances starting on March 19, 2022.

Shields is no stranger to play adaptations and has worked with many classics transforming them with creative reimagined takes. The Lady from the Sea, adapted from Henrik Ibsen's play, was produced at the Shaw Festival in 2015. Her adaptation of Paradise Lost, commissioned by The Stratford Festival is perhaps her most successful adaptation which won the QWF (Quebec Writer's Federation) Award in 2018. Originally delayed due to COVID-19, The Citadel Theatre is very proud to be producing this next endeavour with Jane Eyre.

Jane Eyre follows the story of a young, orphan girl who grows up with a cruel aunt and is then sent away to an all-girl school under the tutelage of an equally cruel headmaster. Finding work as a governess in a large house for a mysterious and brooding master, Mr. Rochester, Jane learns the lessons of love, betrayal and loss, and discovers her own free will and independence. This World Premiere takes a sharp, witty, and modern feminist dive into Brontë's masterpiece in its romantic original setting.

This epic romance is directed by Citadel Theatre's own Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran. "So many people have such a strong relationship with this classic story," says Cloran, "Whether they read Brontë's novel as an adolescent or an adult, Jane's strength and journey of self-discovery has had such a lasting impact on each reader. We're thrilled to bring this story to life on stage in a beautiful, romantic and very dynamic new production that I am sure will resonate with audience members who love the story, and those that are meeting Jane for the first time."

Jane Eyre plays in the Maclab Theatre March 19 - April 10, 2022. Tickets are available now at 780.425.1820 through our Box Office or online at citadeltheatre.com