UKRAINIAN WAR REQUIEM National Tour to Begin in November

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On Friday, November 6, 2026, over 50 voices from Axios Men's Ensemble, the tenors and basses of Pro Coro Canada and soloists from North America and Ukraine will begin a National Tour of Ukrainian War Requiem that will take them to nine Canadian cities in ten days.

The Tour opens at St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Edmonton, followed by stops in Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, and Toronto. Performances will be conducted by award-winning Maestro Michael Zaugg, Artistic Director of Pro Coro Canada.

In March of this year, Ukrainian War Requiem were awarded Canada's highest musical honour - a JUNO Award - for Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble). This marks the first time in JUNO Award history that an a cappella recording has earned this distinction in the category.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

In 2022, Axios commissioned Benedict Sheehan, a three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, to compose a memorial in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine entitled Ukrainian War Requiem. The war, which began in 2014 and escalated with a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, has tragically claimed countless lives. This music is a solemn tribute to these victims.

Sheehan's composition, spanning 12 movements, draws inspiration primarily from the Byzantine burial service, a ritual shared by Eastern Catholic and Orthodox churches. Reflecting Ukraine's diverse linguistic and religious landscape, the Requiem also weaves in elements from Jewish and Roman Catholic traditions. These varied texts serve multiple purposes: they offer solace and strength to the living, especially those grieving; they provide a space for praying for both victims and aggressors; and they ultimately aspire to convey hope, peace, and goodwill.

Said Axios chorister and president Damein Zakordonski, “this Requiem is more than just music. It is a reverent homage to those affected by the war, a reminder of the enduring human spirit, and a heartfelt tribute to Ukraine and her people.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 04 Hrs 06 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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