THE WOLVES is Coming To The Citadel Theatre

The Wolves plays in the Rice Theatre October 8 – 30, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2022  
This Maggie Tree production, produced in association with The Citadel Theatre, The Wolves opens The Highwire Series this October.

The patrons become the spectators in the Rice Theatre, as it is transformed into a real soccer field, watching the training sessions and warm-up practices of a team of teenage women. Complete with uniforms, soccer balls and even a soccer mom with orange slices at the ready.

The Wolves is an emotional journey as these nine young people cross the threshold from adolescence into adulthood, navigating their worlds, surrounded by the pressures of growing up. Written by Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves was a 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

The Citadel Theatre is excited to be partnering with The Maggie Tree on the first Highwire Series production of the 2022/23 Season. The Maggie Tree is an Edmonton-based theatre company, launched in 2007 co-founded by The Citadel's new Associate Artist Kristi Hansen, and Vanessa Sabourin, and has independently produced eleven productions. Vanessa Sabourin is also directing this exciting and thought-provoking production.

"This is a time of transition," says Director Vanessa Sabourin. "As we cross multiple thresholds in a multilayered game, we are coming together to play bravely and create a world we can all be proud of and feel part of. Through The Wolves we learn about loss, community, identity, responsibility, and a larger definition of what it means to 'win'."

The Wolves plays in the Rice Theatre October 8 - 30, 2022. Tickets are available through our Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.

