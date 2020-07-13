StreetFest 2020 Official Dates Announced

The 36th Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has completed the official StreetFest July 2020 dates bringing you online 10 days of new performances, trips down memory lane, workshops, contests, ways to get active and to get your 'silly on' with the world's best street performers, clowns, jugglers, magicians, contortionists, comedians, & performers.



"As an outdoor Festival and dealing with weather every July Edmonton StreetFest knows how to make a lot of 'lemonade'. For 2020 we have made some delicious 'lemonade' and it has been brought to you IN THE HOUSE - Your House," exclaims Artistic Producer Shelley Switzer. "There is so much to be proud of and we thank EVERY Artist from our entire 36 year history, specifically, the 36 artists who brought us all the new 2020 programming, the StreetFest staff and the entire 2020 Online Festival Crew for creating, designing, planning, teching, directing, editing, promoting, producing and presenting the 2020 Online Festival. Everyone involved just said YES and then made it all happen."

StreetFest viewers enjoyed 7 hours, 27 minutes and 54 seconds of online IN THE HOUSE programming. On Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook they witnessed more people joining our social feeds and edmontonstreetfest.com website received over 4,100 page views with more than 1,900 users and over 81 hours watched. The deadline to enter any one of the 7 contests is July 17, 2020. Winners will be notified on July 24th and the results will be posted on the website.



The 2020 StreetFest Online Festival drew viewers from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Portugal, France, Netherlands, Australia, Barbados, Columbia, Spain, Hungary, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, Pakistan, South Korea, and around Canada from Toronto, Calgary, Red Deer, Surrey, Vancouver, Montreal, Grande Prairie and of course, at home in Edmonton.



Though the official Festival dates are over, the fun continues. Every day needs laughter and StreetFest is committed to continuing to bring audiences at home and around the world even more fun, silly, action, contests and the chance to make new memories.

Stay well and keep joining them for more fun and laughs at edmontonstreetfest.com.

