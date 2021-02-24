SkirtsAfire Reimagined Brings Art, Design & Music to Old Strathcona

SkirtsAfire Reimagined (March 4 - 14, 2021) is going LIVE in Old Strathcona. Experience visual art, the signature Skirt Design Competition and The Key of Me singer-songwriter series, all in a Covid-safe stroll around Whyte Avenue.

With reimagined pop-up performances, SkirtsAfire willpresent The Key of Me singer-songwriter series, March 4 - 7 and 11 - 14. Surrounded by the visual art of Systemtic Contractions // Covid Collections, The Key of Me will take place in the display window of the Army & Navy building. Musical stylings of artists such as Billie Zizi, Kimberly MacGregor, Cindy Paul, Mallory Chipman and Ru Manyonga will be pumped out onto the street for all to enjoy! Find a full list of artists and bios here!

Welcome to the pandemic, a time of unrest where blame and irresponsibility are on the rise, and sound leadership seems to be lacking. As impacts ripple outwards, there are disproportionate negative effects on the elderly, frontline workers, those without jobs, the racialized and disenfranchised communities.

Where does art in all its forms fit into this equation? How can the producers and makers of this time reach an audience that is further than six feet away at all times? How might we focus on a better future when crisis burnout and the fight for survival continues?

Systemtic Contractions // Covid Collections is curated by Stephanie Florence and features work by Raneece Buddan, Shawnee Danielle and Kailene Dillon. More information and full artist bios here!

SkirtsAfire will partner with the Old Strathcona Business Association and their local businesses to display the finalists of the signature Skirt Design Competition. Bamboo Ballroom, C'est Sera, Red Pony, The Paint Spot, The Plaid Giraffe and Woodrack Cafe will showcase six amazing designs. Skirt seekers will have the opportunity to vote on their favourite design through Instagram using #myskirtvote or at SkirtsAfire.com/vote.