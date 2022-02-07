SkirtsAfire to Present World Premiere of AYITA by Teneil Whiskeyjack
Ayita is a calling back to one’s spirit and voice. It is a modern-day creation story meets Indigenous realities that are told through text and movement.
SkirtsAfire will present Ayita by Teneil Whiskeyjack, March 3 - 13, 2022 as the MainStage production for the 10th anniversary festival. This world premiere will be held at the Westbury Theatre (ATB Financial Arts Barns, 10330 84 Ave NW). Performances begin at 7:30 pm with 1:30 pm matinees on March 6 and 13.
Ayita is a calling back to one's spirit and voice. It is a modern-day creation story meets Indigenous realities that are told through text and movement. Fusing theatre and Indigenous contemporary dance, Ayita navigates through her own story of sovereignty, breaking free from and transcending past personal pain, stepping into her healing and liberation, awakening to her medicine.
Teneil Whiskeyjack | Creator, Writer, Ayita
Sandra Lamouche | Co-director, Choreographer
Lebogang Disele | Co-director
Monique Mojica | Dramaturg
Whittyn Jason | Set, Lighting and Projection Designer
Emily Randall | Assistant Projection Designer
Dolores Sanchez, Lola | Costume Designer
Danielle LaRose | Sound Designer
Mackenzie Brown | Drummer, Singer
Alsena White | Elder
Lana Whiskeyjack | Knowledge Keeper
Betty Hushlak | Production Manager
Brooke Leifso | Accessibilty Coordinator
Nancy Yuen | Stage Manager
Roxanne Côté | Apprentice Stage Manager
Christine Sokaymoh Frederick | Niska
Janira Moncayo | Performer
Rebecca Sadowski | Chorus, Dancer
Shammy Belmore | Chorus, Dancer
Skye Demas | Chorus, Dancer
Deviani Bonilla | Chorus, Dancer
Tickets are $21 (student / senior), $27 (adult) and on sale now. 10 pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for each performance, along with other promotions, festival passes and complimentary tickets available for Indigenous folks that would like to attend. For more info, visit skirtsafire.com/ayita.
The theatre will be at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. Purchasing tickets in advanced is encouraged. Restrictions Exemption Program and masking requirement is in affect.