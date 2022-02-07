SkirtsAfire to Present World Premiere of AYITA by Teneil Whiskeyjack

SkirtsAfire will present Ayita by Teneil Whiskeyjack, March 3 - 13, 2022 as the MainStage production for the 10th anniversary festival. This world premiere will be held at the Westbury Theatre (ATB Financial Arts Barns, 10330 84 Ave NW). Performances begin at 7:30 pm with 1:30 pm matinees on March 6 and 13.

Ayita is a calling back to one's spirit and voice. It is a modern-day creation story meets Indigenous realities that are told through text and movement. Fusing theatre and Indigenous contemporary dance, Ayita navigates through her own story of sovereignty, breaking free from and transcending past personal pain, stepping into her healing and liberation, awakening to her medicine.

Teneil Whiskeyjack | Creator, Writer, Ayita

Sandra Lamouche | Co-director, Choreographer

Lebogang Disele | Co-director

Monique Mojica | Dramaturg

Whittyn Jason | Set, Lighting and Projection Designer

Emily Randall | Assistant Projection Designer

Dolores Sanchez, Lola | Costume Designer

Danielle LaRose | Sound Designer

Mackenzie Brown | Drummer, Singer

Alsena White | Elder

Lana Whiskeyjack | Knowledge Keeper

Betty Hushlak | Production Manager

Brooke Leifso | Accessibilty Coordinator

Nancy Yuen | Stage Manager

Roxanne Côté | Apprentice Stage Manager

Christine Sokaymoh Frederick | Niska

Janira Moncayo | Performer

Rebecca Sadowski | Chorus, Dancer

Shammy Belmore | Chorus, Dancer

Skye Demas | Chorus, Dancer

Deviani Bonilla | Chorus, Dancer

Tickets are $21 (student / senior), $27 (adult) and on sale now. 10 pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for each performance, along with other promotions, festival passes and complimentary tickets available for Indigenous folks that would like to attend. For more info, visit skirtsafire.com/ayita.

The theatre will be at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. Purchasing tickets in advanced is encouraged. Restrictions Exemption Program and masking requirement is in affect.