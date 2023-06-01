SkirtsAfire Festival Announces New Artistic Producer

SkirtsAfire has announced the new Artistic Producer of the festival, Amanda Goldberg.

SkirtsAfire has announced the new Artistic Producer of the festival, Amanda Goldberg. Over the next year, Amanda will work alongside the outgoing Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle, in preparation for the 2024 festival. This will be a transition year of mentorship and collaboration, which will feature a MainStage play directed by Annette as her finale to over a decade of leading the organization.

Amanda will make her first official appearance as Artistic Producer on June 5 at the Walterdale Season Launch to talk about an exciting new partnership.

“SkirtsAfire is a festival that advocates for better representation by giving women a platform to be celebrated, and I am honored to continue this legacy as the incoming Artistic Producer. I know this upcoming year will be filled with exciting challenges and opportunities for change as we launch into a new chapter, and I am so grateful to this team for their generous support and enthusiasm as we jump into the unknown. The privilege to step into this leadership role is not one I take lightly, and like many women before me, I will do everything in my power to uplift the next generation of theatre artists. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I hope you will join us for the journey.” – Amanda Goldberg, Incoming Artistic Producer

Founded in 2012, SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women and non-binary artists who are comfortable in a space that centres the experiences of women. In conjunction with International Women's Day, their 10-day programming runs each March at various venues in Edmonton.

“I am so thrilled that Amanda is the new Artistic Producer for SkirtsAfire", says outgoing Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle. "She has the passion, vision and work ethic required for the role and the ambition, energy and drive to take SkirtsAfire further than any of us could have imagined. After 12 years building this company from a collective of artists and a $10,000 Grant to an organization with a budget over $400,000, producing a large multidisciplinary theatre festival that continues to grow and adapt, I am proud to bring this legacy forward and watch Amanda, Brianne Jang (Managing Director) and the full team at SkirtsAfire, elevate it beyond my wildest dreams.” 

 

Amanda Goldberg is an artist born and raised in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal. Now proudly based in Amiskwacîwâskahikan/Edmonton, after completing her MFA in Directing at the University of Alberta. Amanda began producing in 2014 when she co-founded We Are One, an independent feminist theatre company. With this company, she staged five world premieres from 2014 to 2018, with a focus on adaptations, queer love stories and staged intimacy. She continues to pursue her passion for developing new work as both a director and a dramaturg. Amanda is currently finishing her last month at Shadow Theatre, where she worked as their Artistic Director Fellow for this past season. She is also gearing up to direct Twelfth Night for the Freewill Shakespeare Festival this summer!

SkirtsAfire will return to venues in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood, February 29 - March 10, 2024. For more information please visit skirtsafire.com.



