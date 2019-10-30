Shaun Majumder's HATE Tour Will Come to Festival Place

Best known for his work on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Festival Place will present Canadian comic Shaun Majumder on his HATE Tour, November 18.



Host and Gemini Award-winning actor/comedian Shaun Majumder hails from Burlington, Newfoundland (population 350). He starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy Unhitched in 2008 before his Comedy Central Presents special debuted; he's since appeared on 24, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, and was one of the principle cast members of This Hour Has 22 Minutes for years. His documentary series Majumder Manor told the story of his dream to transform his home town into a high-end, sustainable tourist destination and ran for 2 seasons on the W Network. Film credits include Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, Purpose and Bob Funk, and he's hosted the Just for Laughs Comedy festival TV series for three seasons. He currently splits his time between Los Angeles, Halifax, and Newfoundland.



Please note, content in this show is best suited for ages 18+. This show is sponsored in part by Dulux Paints





