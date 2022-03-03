Shadow Theatre Returns Next Week with COTTAGERS AND INDIANS

Shadow Theatre presents Cottagers and Indians by Drew Hayden Taylor, directed by John Hudson, March 9 to 27, 2022. Live from the Varscona Theatre. Tickets available at shadowtheatre.org

Starring Davina Stewart and Trevor Duplessis. When Indigenous farmer Arthur Copper begins planting wild rice to reclaim lakeshores, the seeds bloom into a funny-yet-fiery exchange between the farmer and a white cottager, Maureen Poole. The confrontation traces issues of ownership and community.

Award-winning playwright Drew Hayden Taylor exposes the absurdity that comes from these kinds of arguments, and touches on the severity of its historical implications. Cottagers and Indians gives audiences a sincere and pragmatic look at the current conflicts between First Nations' traditional water usage and property owners in cottage country who are looking to enjoy an undisturbed summer getaway.

Directed and Co-Sound Designed by John Hudson, the creative team includes Set and Lighting Designer Daniel VanHeyst; Costume Designer Leona Brausen; Assistant Director/Co-Sound Designer Alexandra Dawkins; Stage Manager Elizabeth Allison-Jorde; Production Manager Chris Hicks, Technical Director Tristan Fair.

This 2022 season boasts three exciting new productions, beginning with Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, opening January 20th and running until February 7th, 2022. Midseason features Cottagers and Indians by Drew Hayden Taylor, opening March 9th and running until March 27th, 2022. Finally, Stephen Dietz's Bloomsday will close the season from April 27 to May 15, 2022.

