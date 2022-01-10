Shadow Theatre Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall

The Mountaintop is a gripping re-imagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: on April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny, his accomplishments, and his legacy to his people.



Directed by Patricia Darbasie, the creative team includes Assistant Director Alexandra Dawkins; Set Designer Even Gilchrist; Costume Designer Leona Brausen; Video and Sound Designer Dave Clarke; Lighting Designer Jeffrey Osterlin; Stage Manager Nyssa Beairsto; Assistant Stage Manager Erin Hayes; Production Manager Chris Hicks. This 2022 season boasts three exciting new productions, beginning with Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, opening January 20th and running until February 7th, 2022.

Midseason features Cottagers and Indians by Drew Hayden Taylor, opening March 9th and running until March 27th, 2022. Finally, Stephen Dietz's Bloomsday will close the season from April 27 to May 15, 2022.

Performing breathtaking theatre in the heart of Old Strathcona, Shadow Theatre is happy to return to live theatre on the Varscona Stage. Subscriptions now available on their website. With three options for subscription, 2-for-1 Tuesdays, and flexible pricing through a Pay-What-You-Can ticket on the first Saturday matinee of each show run, Shadow Theatre is looking forward to celebrating life, theatre, friendship, and community with everyone in 2022. A Portion of each ticket supports the Varscona Facility Enhancement Fund Media Contact

Joshua Semchuk | Bottom Line Productions