Shadow Theatre Presents ALL THE LITTLE ANIMALS I HAVE EATEN This Month

Performances run  March 15 to April 2, 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Shadow Theatre brings Karen Hines' latest play All The Little Animals I Have Eaten to Edmonton audiences live from the Varscona Theatre.

Set in the extraordinarily modern bistro of an all-women's condominium, All The Little Animals I Have Eaten follows a tenderhearted young server on the most harrowing shift of her life. Governor General Award-nominated, powerhouse playwright Karen Hines (The Pochsy Plays; Crawlspace) serves up a biting meditation on capitalism, consumption, precarity and hope in her latest dark comedy. This timely play examines the commodification of feminism, neo-liberalism, and the increasingly unattainable dream of snatching a piece of the real estate pie. All The Little Animals I Have Eaten stars Dayna Lea Hoffmann, Coralie Cairns, Noori Gill, Elena Porter, Sophie May Healey.

Directed by Alexandra Dawkins, the creative team includes Costume Designer Leona Brausen, Lighting Designer Ami Farrow; Sound & Video Designer Dave Clarke; Choreographer Ainsley Hillyard; Assistant Choreography Deviani Andrea, Stage Manager Steph Link; Production Manager Chris Hicks.




