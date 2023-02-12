Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE ROYALE Packs a Punch at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

The Royale takes centre stage at The Citadel Theatre's intimate Maclab stage until February 19.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Jay "The Sport" Jackson is determined to become the world's first black heavyweight boxing champion. However, in segregated America, he is up against far more than the title's formidable white defender.

The Royale, the Citadel Theatre's highly anticipated latest production, steps into the spotlight two years after its initially scheduled run. Written by Marco Ramirez and directed by André Sills, the tense 90-minute drama is set in 1905 and draws inspiration from the life and career of real-life boxer, Jack Johnson. Its fast-paced narrative crackles with tension and sheds light on the topics of racism and classism without being heavy-handed. Featuring only a starkly lit boxing ring, the stage is illuminated by a shifting colour palette of dark red and electric white, creating a sense of foreboding and emphasizing the narrative's mounting tension.

Austin Eckert commands the stage with his poignant portrayal of Jay Jackson. He disappears into the role, showcasing Jay's palpable confidence and vulnerability whether sparring or sitting alone, deep in thought. Revolving in the often-chaotic orbit of Jay's growing fame are his paternal, no-nonsense coach, Wynton (Alexander Thomas), manager, Max (Troy O'Donnell), and enemy turned ally, Fish (Mohamed Ahmed). As the slow-burn narrative progresses, the characters' anticipation of Jay's triumph is gradually tarnished by fear. Racially-charged crimes break out across the city, threatening the match and potentially Jay's life. Also terrified for his safety, Jay's sister, Nina (hauntingly portrayed by Jameela McNeil), unexpectedly arrives to warn him only days before the match. As the fateful event draws closer, Jay must decide whether to bow out of the potentially dangerous match or bravely step into the ring.

Despite its solemn overtones, The Royale is a hopeful testament to fighting back against prejudice. It is a deeply moving piece of theatre that will linger with audiences long after the final curtain.

