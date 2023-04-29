Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FIRST METIS MAN OF ODESA Arrives at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

The production plays in Edmonton until May 13.

Apr. 29, 2023  

Edmonton-born Métis playwright Matt MacKenzie and Odesa-born actress Mariya "Masha" Khomutova first met in Kyiv in 2018. Five years later, they share their extraordinary cross-cultural love story in their autobiographical play, FIRST MÉTIS MAN OF ODESA. A Punctuate! Theatre presentation, this 90-minute production takes centre stage at The Citadel's intimate Rice Theatre.

Starring in the play as themselves, MacKenzie and Khomutova instantly charm the audience with their quick wit and obvious chemistry. Alternating between monologues and dialogues, they wistfully relay the early days of their relationship, weaving in tongue-in-cheek comedy. The couple's few short weeks together in Kyiv are followed by a long-distance relationship and a sweet reunion in Odesa. However, it isn't long before the Covid-19 pandemic erupts across the world, bringing international travel to a screeching halt. As if MacKenzie and Khomutova's worlds aren't already turned upside-down, they receive another surprise: an unplanned pregnancy. Several months later, Russia invades Ukraine, endangering the lives of Khomutova's family and friends.

From start to finish, MacKenzie and Khomutova captivate the audience with their storytelling. Though the script occasionally comes across as overly self-aware, it helps bring to life the vibrancy of two very different cultures with poignancy and humour. Anecdotes about Khomutova's well-meaning but overbearing mother and MacKenzie's desperate attempts to please Khomutova's non-English speaking father lighten the play's otherwise somber mood. During the darker scenes describing the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the tension is palpable, as is the couple's fear and uncertainty.

Romantic at times and harrowing at others, FIRST MÉTIS MAN OF ODESA is a testament to hope in the midst of darkness. It plays in Edmonton until May 13.

Photo by Alexis McKeown for the Punctuate! Theatre Production's presentation of First Métis Manof Odesa (2023), in Association with the Citadel Theatre, featuring Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova




