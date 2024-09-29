Review: COME FROM AWAY Returns to Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 11, 2001, the U.S. airspace was closed after the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center. Consequently, 38 commercial flights were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers. The 2013 musical, Come From Away, tells the incredible true story of these passengers and the Gander residents who opened their homes and hearts to them.

Hailing from humble beginnings at Sheridan College’s Canadian Music Theatre Project, Come From Away has garnered international accolades including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical (awarded to Christopher Ashley). For the third time since 2019, the production's North American tour touches down at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - this time for three days only. Like its previous Edmonton opening nights, Come From Away was received by a delighted audience and earned a well-deserved standing ovation.

Following the energetic opening number, Welcome to the Rock, we meet some of Gander’s residents: the mayor, Claude (Andrew Hendrick), police constable, Oz (Erich Schroeder), and newbie reporter, Janice (Jordan Hayakawa). What begins as an ordinary breakfast at Tim Hortons becomes a frantic scramble as everyone from the school bus driver to the SPCA director hurries to arrange temporary shelter for the thousands of incoming strangers. Before the residents know it, their sleepy town floods with frightened passengers hailing from everywhere from England to Egypt.

Despite the devastating news from the Big Apple, the citizens of Gander provide their nearly 7,000 guests with top-notch Newfie hospitality. Most notably, during a particularly lively pub night (folksy toe-tapper Screech In), the bravest visitors don oversized yellow rain hats, take a swig of screech, and kiss a codfish to become honourary Newfoundlanders. Impromptu barbecues are hosted, makeshift prayer rooms are designated, and TVs are left on 24/7. An American divorcee, Diane (Tyler Oshansky-Bailon), and a British businessman, Nick (John Anker Bow) fall in love while a heartsick mother, Hannah (Hannah Kathryn Wall), is comforted by local librarian, Beulah (Kristin Litzenberg). Meanwhile, SPCA director, Bonnie (Kathleen Cameron), frets over an unusual airline passenger (a pregnant zoo-bound chimpanzee), while airline pilot, Beverley (Addison Garner), reflects on her career as the first female American Airlines pilot (Me and the Sky).

Though it revisits one of the darkest moments in recent history, Come From Away is a moving testament to the power of community and resilience of the human spirit. It is an outstanding (and distinctly Canadian) production that will linger with theatregoers long after the final curtain.

Come From Away visits Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until September 29.

Image Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Comments