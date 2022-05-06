Rapid Fire Theatre to Present 2022 BONFIRE FESTIVAL

Rapid Fire Theatre will present their 2022 BONFIRE FESTIVAL on May 12-14! BONFIRE is their annual blast of new improv ideas. Each show in the festival is created by one of RFT's own and features members of the RFT ensemble. These all-new, never been attempted before ideas are wacky, weird and wild. They might work, they might not, but either way, it'll be a treat to witness.



"BONFIRE Festival is one of the most exciting times of the year at RFT," says Artistic Director Matt Schuurman. "It's where our ensemble presents their newest and most innovative improv concepts. This is also an exciting time for our audiences as the shows you see at BONFIRE might be the next big thing at RFT."

"The 2020 BONFIRE festival was one of our first live events cancelled due to the pandemic, and this is our first live BONFIRE since. We've had two years of pent-up ideas and excitement to get to this point - we can't wait to share it with you!"



Some of RFT's most beloved features, including Magic Marv XXS, Improbotics, Folk Lordz, and more got their starts at this festival.

The BONFIRE FESTIVAL runs from May 12-14. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can, tickets can be booked in advance at rapidfiretheatre.com

BONFIRE 2022 LINEUP:

May 12 at 8 PM

THE PLAY I WROTE THIS WEEK

Find out what happens when a playwright only has three days to write a script.

EDGAR ALLEN PROV

Prepare to be thrilled, terrified, and entertained as we paint the slow descent into madness that Poe knew so well.

May 13 at 8 PM

SCREWBALL!

Get ready to fall in love, Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant style, with an improvised Screwball!

BOTTLE EPISODE

A classic sitcom predicament: Five friends. One location. They're stuck in that location.

May 13 at 11 PM

WORLD RECORD

Join us as we attempt to set a record for MOST SUGGESTIONS taken and incorporated into a single scene.

IT'S A MYSTERY SHOW!

Calling all fans of mysteries and murder, there's been a suspicious death on the RFT stage!

May 14 at 2 PM

CONCOCTED JANE'S WALK

Join us for a fun walking/rolling improvised tour, south of Whyte Avenue near 106 St in the Queen Alexandra Neighbourhood.

May 14 at 8 PM

DIE NOIRED

Want to see us combine the two into a high octane, moody, muscly, contemplative magnum opus? Us too.

MOOT COURTROOM

Moot Court Competition is the only local moot court competition dedicated to the intersection of "the law" and "improvised comedy."

May 14 at 11 PM

LYRICAL SONG & DANCE

Lyrical Song and Dance or LSD for short will transport you to a universe that you have never inhabited before.

AVATAR 2

After years of postponements, Avatar 2 is finally set to release later this year, but not before an exclusive test screening at Rapid Fire Theatre's Bonfire festival.