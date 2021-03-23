Rapid Fire Theatre Announces BONFIRE 2021

Rapid Fire Theatre was built on making for the moment, and the past year has been no different. With a number of new risks (hey, it's the most Edmonton thing we can do!) including virtual improv and a plexiglass cage in the Backstage Theatre, the company is taking a fan favourite festival to the web!

BONFIRE showcases RFT's wackiest, most "is that even possible?" ideas over three April weekends LIVE from the performers' homes to yours.

"BONFIRE is the epitome of you-had-to-be-there experiences," says Artistic Director Matt Schuurman. "The shows we present each year as part of this festival sometimes grow to become the next big thing at RFT or they are never produced again, becoming a thing of obscure memory. Either way, when you attend a show at BONFIRE, you'll be able to say 'I was there when..."

"This year's festival marks one year since the cancellation of our 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past 12 months we have learned a lot about adapting improv to an online platform and the 2021 edition will showcase these discoveries in fun, delightful and downright ridiculous ways. Come see what we get up to from the comfort of your own home; it may be the last online festival that RFT produces. After that, you had to have been there!"

Some of RFT's most beloved features, including Magic Marv XXS, Improbotics, Folk Lordz, and more got their starts in this festival.

This year's lineup celebrates 12 months of finding entirely new ways to make them. BONFIRE 2021 includes live animation, hilarious virtual home tours, and more timely technical wizardry from the last year of experimentation on digital platforms.