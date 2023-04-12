Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRISON DANCER: THE MUSICAL Premieres At The Citadel This May

Performances run May 6 – 28, 2023. 

Apr. 12, 2023  

From a viral video turned award-winning web series turned stage production, an all-Filipino cast brings this exciting new musical to the Citadel Theatre.

In 2007, a video of 1,500 inmates in a Filipino prison dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller was posted to YouTube, and quickly became one of the first viral videos on the Internet. The "Dancing Inmates of Cebu" are the unlikely inspiration behind an ambitious, perspective- altering and joyous musical by Filipino creators Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus.


Garnering awards from New York, Los Angeles and Toronto over the past ten years, including three awards from the New York Musical Theatre Festival and Best Feature Film at the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, Prison Dancer is the world's first transmedia musical with an all Filipino-Canadian and Filipino-American creative and producing team.

"Ever since Carmen and I both performed in Ms. Saigon over thirty years ago, we vowed to create a decidedly authentic Filipino story where we can showcase and celebrate what we know to be a pipeline of triple-threat API (Asian-pacific Islander) talent around the world. That day has come and starts in Edmonton this month," says book writer and composer Romeo Candido.

"Hot on the heels of the incredible success of Asians in Hollywood, we are thrilled to be premiering this much-anticipated Canadian launch of Prison Dancer: The Musical at the Citadel theatre this spring," says Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television award-winning producer, Ana Serrano.

Paying tribute to pop, house, and R&B while shamelessly reveling in its deep love for sentimental ballad and drag, Prison Dancer is ultimately a brave musical about redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates by helping them come together in "harmony" through the power of song and dance.

Prison Dancer is directed by award-winning artist and Artistic Director of the National Arts Centre English Theatre, Nina Lee Aquino. Nina will also be the Keynote Speaker at this year's Collider Festival hosted by the Citadel from May 11 - 14.

A co-production with Prison Dancer Inc. and Developed with support from the National Arts Centre's Nation Creation Fund, Prison Dancer plays in the Shoctor Theatre May 6 - 28, 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at Click Here.




Review: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Albertas Timms Centre For The Arts Photo
Review: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Alberta's Timms Centre For The Arts
Based on the true events of a 1634 witch trial, this chilling production is fraught with tension from beginning to end.
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmontons Citadel Theatre Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre
Alice Childress’s 1955 drama portrays racial tension in the New York theatre scene.
Review: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New Production Photo
Review: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New Production
Adapted from a 13th-century hymn, Stabat Mater is Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s 1736 operatic testament to the lamentation of Mary following Jesus’s crucifixion.
THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2 Photo
THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2
For the first time in Alberta's capital city, the Ukrainian Film Festival in Edmonton (UFFE) will present a selection of contemporary Ukrainian films been acclaimed by world critics and have won various international awards.

More Hot Stories For You


THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2
March 29, 2023

For the first time in Alberta's capital city, the Ukrainian Film Festival in Edmonton (UFFE) will present a selection of contemporary Ukrainian films been acclaimed by world critics and have won various international awards.
Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir Presents PRAISEKappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir Presents PRAISE
March 28, 2023

Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir presents PRAISE with special guests Shumayela, an Edmonton-based choir for treble and changing voices, part of the Kokopelli Choir family. The concert will be held on May 13 at 7:30 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church (10025 105 Street).
Edmonton Opera's STABET MATER Sells Out In First Week Of RehearsalsEdmonton Opera's STABET MATER Sells Out In First Week Of Rehearsals
March 14, 2023

Edmonton Opera’s three performances, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023, of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater at the Jubilee Auditorium sold out during the first week of rehearsals.
Shadow Theatre Presents ALL THE LITTLE ANIMALS I HAVE EATEN This MonthShadow Theatre Presents ALL THE LITTLE ANIMALS I HAVE EATEN This Month
March 9, 2023

Shadow Theatre brings Karen Hines' latest play All The Little Animals I Have Eaten to Edmonton audiences live from the Varscona Theatre.
TROUBLE IN MIND Opens This Month at The Citadel TheatreTROUBLE IN MIND Opens This Month at The Citadel Theatre
March 7, 2023

A play within a play that gives a glimpse into the world of theatre for a Black actress in the late 1950s.
share