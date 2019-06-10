Opera Nuova Returns To Festival Place
Festival Place is pleased to welcome back Opera Nuova for two productions, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Secret Garden as part of the 21st annual Opera Nuova Music Theatre & Opera Festival.
It's just another evening stroll until two couples find themselves ensnared in a web of mischief spun by feuding fairies. Composer Benjamin Britten takes Shakespeare's delightful, witty play and turns it into one of the greatest operas of the twentieth century.
A Midsummer Night's Dream, June 22, 23, 25 & 27, is conducted by Rosemary Thomson and directed by Brian Deedrick, with costumes by Brian Bast.
The beloved children's book comes beautifully to life in this stunning Tony Award-winning musical. A young orphan girl is sent to live with her reclusive uncle on his dark and depressing estate. When she discovers the key to a neglected garden, she reawakens the magic locked inside the garden walls and her family's heart.
The Secret Garden, June 26, 28, 29, 30, is directed by Kim Mattice-Wanat with musical direction by Robert Ursan and costumes by Betty Kolodziej. Opera NUOVA is a charitable, not-for-profit organization established in 1998, primarily as a training organization for operatic vocalists and collaborative pianists across Canada. Our focus is to bridge the gap between academic and professional careers and we have developed a reputation as one of the best training programs in the country.
Tickets available through the Festival Place Box Office, 780.449.3378, or ticketmaster.ca