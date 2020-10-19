Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Light Theatre Presents World Premiere of WE HAD A GIRL BEFORE YOU

Article Pixel

We Had a Girl Before You will be presented November 5 - 21, 2020.

Oct. 19, 2020  
Northern Light Theatre Presents World Premiere of WE HAD A GIRL BEFORE YOU

A candle-lit recounting of a Gothic tale of suspense and spine-tingling terror...

1880's Victorian London. Orphan spinster Edwina "Weenie" Trout accepts a position as a lady's companion on the remote island that houses Whisham Manor - known by the locals as 'Desolation'. She finds herself to be the latest in a long line of 'girls' who have mysteriously disappeared while in service to the mysterious Whisham family.

Will she discover the family's secrets?

Or will she simply vanish - like all the girls before her?

We Had A Girl Before You is a locally-written world premiere by Northern Light Theatre Artistic Director Trevor Schimdt. He has been awarded the Sterling Award (Edmonton) for his plays The Watermelon Girls, Change Room, and Flora & Fawna's Field Trip! His plays have been produced across Canada and in Australia.

With Direction, Set & Costume Designs by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes Original Composition & Sound Design by Dave Clarke; Lighting Design by Roy Jackson; Stage Management by Elizabeth Allison.



Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Keale Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Top 10 of Next on Stage!
  • Creative Cauldron Premieres Radio Broadcast of Original Musical ON AIR